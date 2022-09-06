NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti: Founders Edition leaks with massive dissipation and triple fan; see images

Update (09/05/2022) – FM

NVIDIA may launch the RTX 4090 Ti as its most advanced graphics card of the “Ada Lovelace” generation, expected to hit the market in the middle of next quarter. After discovering the first screenshot of the “ ” version, a new leak courtesy of the user @greymon55 from Twitter reveals a new photograph of the GPU. As seen in the image published this Monday morning (05), the alleged GeForce RTX 4090 Ti Founders Edition will be equipped with three 9-blade fans to cool the AD102 GPU at its maximum setting, possibly working with 600W TBP. Passive must have gigantic dimensions. See below:

It is deduced that the photograph only shows an engineering sample of the video card, since its final design should be more similar to the GeForce RTX 4080, which appeared in a leak last Friday (02) sporting a even bigger cabinet. The RTX 4090 Ti, in turn, appears to have a configuration that occupies three slots. Its near-record dimensions are necessary to mitigate the heat generated by an AD102 GPU with all 144 stream multiprocessors (SMs) enabled for total of 18,432 CUDA cores and 384 ROPs. The graphics chip cache capacity must be 96 MB on L2. Clock speeds are still unknown, but could be as high as 3 GHz.

We know from previous leaks that the GeForce RTX 4090 Ti will be equipped with 24GB of GDDR6X VRAM with 24Gbps modules operating on a 384-bit bus. That means the graphics card will have an insane bandwidth of 1,152 TB/s. With 600W TGP, a single 16-pin connector should be enough to power the Founders Edition. NVIDIA is expected to reveal the first details about the Ada Lovelace architecture during the GTC 2022 event, scheduled to take place on September 19, but graphics cards based on the new technology are expected to debut only from October 2022.

Original text (05/17/2022)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti: Founders Edition leaks in alleged massive dissipation images

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti: Founders Edition leaks in alleged massive dissipation images

NVIDIA may have completed the design of the GeForce RTX 4090 Ti, the next generation of its most advanced graphics card. Supposed images of the "Founders Edition", that is, a version created and marketed by the "green team" itself — without third-party customization — were published by a forum member. chipell this Tuesday (17). The photographs show the "RTX 4090 Ti" branding of the graphics card "skeleton". The case's characteristic aluminum frame has not undergone major changes in its design, except for the position of the logo on the left. Check out:

The base plate for the heat dissipation mechanisms is massive. In addition to being larger than the predecessor version, the structure will now support the various GDDR6X memory modules of the AD102 GPU. By way of comparison, the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti uses only thermal paste stickers to cool its GDDR6X memory units.

The system's main chassis has piping for heat transfer from the main hardware to the heatsink. You can see that the video card will have only one fan, just like the predecessor. On the other hand, its dimensions seem slightly larger, and it should occupy three or even four slots on the PC. Such dissipation increments are welcome, since the video card should bring the highest power in the segment — around 900 W of consumption, according to rumors.