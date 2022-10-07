NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16GB appears in benchmark with 50% more performance than RTX 3080

NVIDIA introduced the GeForce RTX 4080 as its “nearly top of the line” graphics card with up to 16GB of VRAM and bold promises to double the performance of the RTX 3080 Ti. This Thursday (06), we discovered that a synthetic benchmark test of this hardware appeared on the chipellgiving some clues to its performance. Tested on a platform powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D and 64GB of RAM, the graphics card showed slightly underperforming performance by leakers before its official announcement. In the 3D Mark Time Spy Extreme, the GPU scored 13,977 points — about 6% lower than expected, but that could increase in its debut moment.

(Images: Reproduction/Chiphell)

- Advertisement - The tester also published the GeForce RTX 4080 benchmark results on the 3D Mark Port Royal and 3D Mark Fire Strike Ultra, where it scored 17,607 and 17,209 points respectively. Such synthetic evaluations point out that the video card is about 50% more powerful than its predecessorthe 10GB GeForce RTX 3080. Gaming tests showed that the 16GB GeForce RTX 4080 is capable of delivering 128 FPS in Shadow of the Tomb Raider running in 4K with DLSS and graphics set to “Quality”. At the Red Dead Redemption 2the graphics card averaged 220 FPS without DLSS and 226 FPS with DLSS set to “Quality”. Netflix’s ad-supported rate will have limitations: it will not show ads on all content It is possible that the performance of the video card will be more advantageous with the release of suitable drivers, but the hardware should bump into its reduced power moments before its official introduction, dropping from 420W to 320W.

The 16 GB GeForce RTX 4080 is equipped with an AD103 GPU up to 2.51 GHz that works with 9,728 CUDA cores and GDDR6X memory modules with a speed of 23 Gbps on a 256-bit bus, totaling a bandwidth of 735.7 GB/s. - Advertisement - The 12GB version will retail for $899 (~R$4,669), while the 16GB model will cost $1,199 (~R$6,219). Both models will be available at retail in November.

