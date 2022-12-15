NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti specs confirmed by PNY

The video card manufacturer PNY, which is a partner of NVIDIA, accidentally leaked, it seems, the specifications of the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti. The leak confirmed some data and follows along the same lines as what happened with the Colorful brand🇧🇷 According to specifications leaked by PNY, the RTX 4070 Ti will have 7680 CUDA cores and 12 GB of dedicated GDDR6X video memory. Additionally, the GPU speeds will be 2310MHz base clock and 2610MHz boost.





As VideoCardz pointed out, if these specs are confirmed by NVIDIA, GeForce RTX 4070 Ti will have the same configurations as the RTX 4080 model with 12 GB of VRAM, which was canceled by the company. So it appears, that NVIDIA has not made any changes to the specs of the upcoming RTX 4070 Ti, but rather has taken the 12GB VRAM RTX 4080 and renamed it. With that, PNY is ready to launch the RTX 4070 Ti XLR8 VERTO and RTX 4070 Ti VERTO GPUs.








