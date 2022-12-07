NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti potential specs revealed in Colorful leak

Colorful, a Chinese hardware manufacturer, seems to have let slip the images and specifications of its own version of the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, alleged graphics card that may be released soon by NVIDIA. The details were revealed last Tuesday (06) through the manufacturer’s official website, which quickly removed the page from the air. This, of course, did not stop fans of the brand from capturing the screen to show the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti BattleAx Deluxe, a customized model of the video card with the characteristic design of the “BattleAx” line. Check out:

It is possible to observe that the hardware will have a triple system of 98mm active ventilation and 6mm heat pipe to ensure efficiency in reducing the temperature of the AD104 GPU, which should work with a TDP of 285W, according to the leak from Colorful. To power the case there will be a 16-pin connector. The manufacturer's page reiterates some previously leaked specifications, such as the ability to 12 GB of GDDR6X VRAM with 21 Gbps modules that deliver bandwidth up to 504 GB/s. The base clock of the model customized by the Chinese is 2.3 GHz, but previous rumors claim that the RTX 4070 Ti will be able to reach 2.61 GHz.

(Images: VideoCardz/Colorful)

This is the only information disclosed by Colorful, which should be one of the first manufacturers to present a customized model of the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti. NVIDIA is expected to officially unveil the graphics card on January 5th, possibly during CES 2023.

Based on the latest speculations, the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti will be powered by an AD104-400-A1 GPU with 60 stream multiprocessors (SMs) totaling 7,680 CUDA cores, 48MB of L2 cache and "Ada Lovelace" architecture with Tensor cores of 4th generation. O model should have a suggested retail price of US$ 899 (about BRL 4,699). AMD must respond to its rival's next releases with new Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards. The "red team" recently presented Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT, such that they will be sold with prices of up to US$ 999 (~ R$5,220) and performance at the level of the GeForce RTX 4080, which costs US$1,199 (~R$6,265).

