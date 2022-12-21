NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti look revealed in leaked graphics card photos

some pictures of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti leaked and showed the real look of the manufacturer’s video card. In this sense, it is worth mentioning that this is a model customized by Gigabyteof the line AERO🇧🇷 In addition to the look of the GPU, photos of the component’s 16-pin connector were also leaked. Recently, a leaked benchmark gave some clue as to how the company’s hardware should perform. In this case, it should have a 45% faster performance compared to the previous generation of the card. RTX 3070 Ti🇧🇷 The results obtained were made in the geekbench🇧🇷





The look, in turn, shows that a plate in white, with details in beige or gold, a very different tone from what is seen in the rest of the model. In addition, the photos show a triple-fan design, which takes care of the cooling part of the video card. - Advertisement - These details, at first, raise the expectation of an efficient system to deal with GPU heat. The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti also had its specs previously leaked and they include 7,680 CUDA cores, plus 12GB of GDDR6X VRAM. Finally, it must operate with frequencies of 2,310 MHz and boost of 2,610 MHz.