NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti and AMD Radeon RX 7900 Leaked with Custom Versions by Gigabyte

AMD and NVIDIA are preparing to launch new video cards for 2023, and certifications follow their “custom” of letting models slip before the companies’ official announcement. This Monday (28), we discovered that the Gigabyte certified a total of 15 GPUs of both brands, reiterating the existence of the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti. Gigabyte registered seven custom video cards from two AMD models: Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT, which were announced at the beginning of the month and should hit the market on December 13th. The hardware will be split between the AORUS Elite, Gaming OC, and Gaming series, but it should also be sold in its reference design.

Gigabyte custom Radeon models should include: GV-R79XTXAORUS E-24GD: RX 7900 XTX AORUS Elite

GV-R79XTXGAMING OC-24GD: RX 7900 XTX Gaming OC

GV-R79XTXGAMING-24GD: RX 7900 XTX Gaming

GV-R79XTX-24GC-B: supposed reference design

GV-R79XTGAMING OC-20GD: RX 7900 XT Gaming OC

GV-R79XTGAMING-20GD: RX 7900 XT Gaming

GV-R79XT-20GC-B: supposed reference design

Given that the "red team" has already announced the Radeon RX 7900 series, there is not much of a surprise, but the Gigabyte also registered eight GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics cards — yet to be officially revealed — custom builds that are expected to be sold under the AORUS Master, AORUS Elite, Gaming OC, Gaming, AERO OC, AERO, Eagle OC, and Eagle lines.

The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti should be NVIDIA’s next release after the RTX 4080. Rumors say it will use AD104-400 GPU with 12 GB of GDDR6X VRAM, 7,680 CUDA cores, base clock of 2.3 GHz with maximum of 2.6 GHz and work with 285W TBP. The memory has a 192-bit bus and allows for a bandwidth of 504 GB/s. The expectation is that this graphics card will deliver performance at the level of the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, top of the line of the previous generation with 40 TFLOPs. According to industry leakers, this model will have an MSRP of ¥7,199 (about R$5,363), which is in the same range as the Radeon RX 7900 XTX, which will cost US$999 (about R$5,365).

