NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 specs and price revealed in leak

NVIDIA may be preparing to present a new graphics card with “Ada Lovelace” architecture. After introducing the most powerful models in the line, the hardware giant should start announcing intermediate products with a focus on cost-effectiveness. The GeForce RTX 4070, for example, should be the brand’s next release. A leak released on Tuesday (14) by the website VideoCardz indicates that the GeForce RTX 4070 is under embargo until the day April 12, 2023, date to be officially announced. According to channel informants Moore’s Law Is Dead on YouTube, NVIDIA will launch this graphics card with a suggested price of US$749 (about R$3,975).

It should be noted that this is a reduction of only 50 dollars in relation to the suggested price of the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, which debuted in the international market for US$ 799 (about 4,240). Although it costs only 6% less, the GeForce RTX 4070 can be around 27.5% less powerful than its "Ti" version in FP32 format processing. - Advertisement - This is because it is speculated that the GeForce RTX 4070 will be equipped with an AD104-250 GPU with 5,888 CUDA cores, base clock of 1.9 GHz and maximum frequency of 2.47 GHz, promising 29 TFLOPs in FP32. It should be remembered that the "Ti" version has 7,680 cores enabled with frequencies of up to 2.61 GHz, delivering up to 40 TFLOPs in FP32.

Both graphics cards will have 12 GB of GDDR6X VRAM with a 192-bit interface, totaling a bandwidth of 504 GB/s. GeForce RTX 4070 Ti works with TGP of 285 W, so GeForce RTX 4070 is expected to have TGP of only 200 W. NVIDIA has not yet confirmed the existence of the GeForce RTX 4070, but previous rumors indicate that the video card will be much more efficient than its predecessor, the GeForce RTX 3070. The three models already launched of the new generation are available in hardware stores in Europe with prices starting at R$ 6 thousand.

