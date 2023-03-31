5G News
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Price Revealed, Will Be More Expensive Than RTX 3070

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Price Revealed, Will Be More Expensive Than RTX 3070

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Price Revealed, Will Be More Expensive Than RTX 3070
The final price of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 may have been revealed. The information comes from the portal Videocardzwhich mentions the value of $599 (R$ 3,056 in direct conversion) for the video card that should be the successor to the RTX 3070, which was launched by the company in 2021.

If confirmed, the price of the product will be 20% higher compared to its previous generation equivalent. Also, the component will cost $200 less than the RTX 4070 TI. It is worth remembering that the model in question has already had some of its specifications leaked in recent days.

Overall, this product promises to deliver performance in the same range as the 12GB RTX 3080. Including, the RTX 40 line model should also be launched with 12GB of GDDR6X VRM. Depending on the point of view, this can be an advantage since it is a newer and updated product, with greater GPU efficiency.

Some of the main features speculated for the RTX 4070 include 5,888 CUDA cores, and AD104-250/251 type GPU. The NVIDIA video card still had to operate at a base frequency of 1920 MHz with a boost of 2475 MHz, which generates around 30 TFLOPs for the product.


It is worth remembering that there is still no official date for the launch of this model on the market, but the expectation is that it will be announced by the brand on the day April 13th. Other models in the RTX 40 line should be launched later, as is the case with the RTX 4050, which could arrive in June.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

More like this

