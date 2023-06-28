NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 will be launched in Brazil and the store confirms the suggested price

- Advertisement -

A NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 will be officially launched next Thursday (29) and the company’s current-generation entry-level graphics card will have a suggested price of R$ 2,399, according to information released by the GK InfoStore store. This price range was already expected by users who follow the market. It is worth mentioning that the direct competitor GPU of the new Ada Lovelace video card, the AMD Radeon RX 7600, can already be found for less than R$ 2 thousand in Europe.

Suggested Price for the 4060 in Europe is R$2399 – I already warn you – I won’t resell it for that price and that’s it… — GK InfoStore (@GKInfoStore) June 27, 2023





The company stated that the RTX 4060 will see improvements of about 20% compared to RTX 3060. The 60 series of GPUs from NVIDIA used to be popular. Steam’s hardware research points out that the GTX 1650 is the leader among usersfollowed by the GTX 1060. - Advertisement - They break the 5G speed record by browsing at 5.23 Gbps According to NVIDIA’s own benchmarks, the RTX 4060 promises to have up to 8 times more performance than the GTX 1060 without the aid of the Frame Generator of the DLSS 3 resource and up to 14 times more performance with this company technology activated.



