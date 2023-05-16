NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti with 16GB should have 165W of TDP

Update (05/15/2023) – RB

Less than 10 days until the launch of the new NVIDIA graphics card, the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti had more information revealed last weekend, mainly regarding the thermal parameter generated by the component. According to sources from the VideoCardz, the version with 16 GB of VRAM will have a TDP of 165W. This would happen because this GPU variant – based on the Ada Lovelace architecture – will require an additional 5W from your PSU, compared to the 8GB version.

The publication further reinforces that both graphics cards will be based on the same PG190 design. Even so, there will be SKU changes, which will increase from PG190 361 to PG190 363. These tweaks also change the codename of the board – AD106-350 and AD106-351, respectively. - Advertisement - Not just Google anymore: Play Store launches third-party billing Despite all these changes in both the TDP and the names and the amount of VRAM, the expectation is that there will be no other changes regarding the materials of these models. That is, both versions must have a CUDA core count of 4352. It is worth noting that NVIDIA has scheduled the launch of the GeForce RTX 4060 family of graphics cards for the next May 24th. What are your expectations for the brand’s new GPUs? Join us!

Update (5/9/2023) – FM NVIDIA may launch GeForce RTX 4060 Ti GPU with 8GB and 16GB options; RTX 4060 would arrive in July

NVIDIA may introduce the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti as its new mid-range video card in May, and according to information revealed by leakers this Tuesday (09), this model may be sold in two memory configurations: 8GB and 16GB. - Advertisement - According to MEGAsizeGPU, the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti will have two variants with different video memory capacities, following the strategy of models from previous generations, such as the GeForce RTX 3060, which has versions with 8 GB and 12 GB. Furthermore, the leaker claims that the graphics card will be officially announced later this month.

4060Ti 8G

4060Ti 16G

4060 8G

will be released in May — MEGAsizeGPU (@Zed__Wang) May 9, 2023

The 8GB GeForce RTX 4060 Ti is expected to be available immediately, but the 16GB version is expected to launch in July. The tipster adds that the GeForce RTX 4060 will be announced in May, but that model should also hit the market in July, reiterating rumors that the cheapest model in the lineup has been delayed. With that, we would have: 8GB GeForce RTX 4060 Ti : announcement and availability in May

: announcement and availability in May 16GB GeForce RTX 4060 Ti : announcement in May, availability in July

: announcement in May, availability in July 8GB GeForce RTX 4060: announcement in May, availability in July The decision to release a double memory version may be a response to user criticism. According to complaints, the most popular games are demanding more and more video memory to run smoothly, and 8 GB video cards are no longer able to handle the ultra-realistic graphics without resorting to RAM memory. - Advertisement -

Based on these criticisms, hardware enthusiasts end up modifying existing graphics cards by adding denser memory modules. A Europeian modified the GeForce RTX 3070 with 16 GB of VRAM — double its original factory capacity —, improving the component’s performance.

The GeForce RTX 4060 Ti is to be equipped with a PG190 PCB of SKU 363 in its 8 GB version and SKU 361 in its 16 GB version. It is speculated that its suggested price will revolve around US$ 399 and US$ 499 (about R$ 1,989 and R$ 2,488) in the United States. The GeForce RTX 4060 is expected to have an AD107-400-A1 GPU with 3072 CUDA cores and 24MB of L2 cache, 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM with 18Gbps modules and 128-bit bus, totaling a bandwidth of 288GB/ s. The TDP must be up to 115 W.

Original text (05/01/2023)

NVIDIA expected to launch GeForce RTX 4060 Ti GPU in late May, but RTX 4060 may be delayed

After announcing the GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card in mid-April, NVIDIA is expected to expand the new family’s portfolio soon. According to documents leaked by the Videocardzthe company is expected to launch the RTX 4060 Ti at the end of this month of May. Despite this, the expectation is that the RTX 4060 model will only be available in June. That’s because the current market is experiencing low demand for video cards – in addition to the stock of the predecessor series being at a high level for now.

The new leak information also shows the use of two SKUs for these future GPUs. While the RTX 4060 Ti will use SKU 361, the RTX 4060 will use SKU 371. Diablo 4: new details about the game will be revealed next week by Blizzard Recent rumors even indicate the presence of a version of the AD106-350 A1 core in the Ti variant. It should contain 34 SMs, 4,352 CUDA cores – less than the 4,608 cores of the full AD106 version –, 8 GB of GDDR6 video memory and support for 128 Gbps in 18 bits wide.