NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Could Offer 22 TFLOPs of Performance, Claims Rumor

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Could Offer 22 TFLOPs of Performance, Claims Rumor

Microsoft

Published on

By Abraham
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Could Offer 22 TFLOPs of Performance, Claims Rumor
This Thursday (23), some unofficial information about the video card appeared NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti. Rumors claim that the company’s mid-range GPU can offer 22 TFLOPs of performance and a frequency of up to 2.7 GHz.

As reported by leaker T4C Fantasy on his Twitter profile, the RTX 4060 Ti should come with a base clock of 2310 MHz and turbo of 2535 MHz. In addition, custom models from partner brands are expected to boost up to 2685 MHz.

That said, the RTX 4060 Ti would have a base clock pretty close to the RTX 4070 Ti, being about 75MHz lower. The intermediate model should have 4352 CUDA cores and have the AD106 GPU. The TDP can average 160W and the card must have PCIe Gen4 x8.

The RTX 4060 Ti GPU should have 8GB of GDDR6 video memory with a 128-bit bus. NVIDIA partners are now putting some finishing touches on their custom PG190 cards, which are intended to be used by the RTX 4060 Ti and RTX 4060 SKUs.


The final specifications and BIOS of the GPUs have not yet been released to partner manufacturers. As far as your expectations are concerned, the RTX 4060 series could be released by NVIDIA in May. Until then, new information may be leaked.

And you, are you looking forward to the RTX 4060 series? Tell us in the comments down below!

