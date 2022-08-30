NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti can be clocked up to 2.7 GHz and RTX 3080 performance

may unveil its new generation of graphics cards in mid-September, but leakers continue to reveal the alleged hardware specs ahead of its official announcement. In the last week, the user @QbitLeaks from Twitter released possible test results with the RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti. Two of the most “basic” next-generation video cards with Ada Lovelace architecture, the GeForce RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti will have higher consumption than their respective predecessors and significantly higher . The former would have reached around 6,000 points in 3DMark Time Spy Extreme; the second, about 8,600 points.

Well it seems 4060 and 4060 Ti have been tested 4060 Ti: TSE ~8600, avg clock 26XX, power draw ~270-280W. 4060: TSE ~6000, avg clock 27XX, power draw ~230-240W. — FCL (@QbitLeaks) August 26, 2022

It should be noted that the GeForce RTX 4060 worked with consumption between 270W and 280W — which is about 100W more than the RTX 3060. Tests also showed that this power was enough to make the GPU run at 2.7 GHz. Its “Ti” version worked between 270W and 280W and clocked at 2.6 GHz.

It is common for the more advanced model to have a lower clock rate, after all, the GPU will have more cores and processing power. The GeForce RTX 4060 is expected to have an AD106-300 GPU with 3,968 FP32 cores (31 stream multiprocessors) and boast 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM with 17Gbps modules, 272GB/s bandwidth and 128-bit bus. The GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, meanwhile, will have an AD104-180-A1 GPU with 6,144 FP32 cores (48 stream multiprocessors) and will boast 10GB of GDDR6 VRAM with a 160-bit bus and a total bandwidth of 350GB/s. . This model will have 33 TFLOPs in FP32, that is, it will be 10% more powerful than GeForce RTX 3080one of the most advanced in the Ampere line.