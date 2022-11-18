NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 spotted on Samsung notebook under test

the video card NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 designed for mobile devices was spotted on a Samsung Galaxy Book Pro notebook in a performance test. The forecast is that the models will be officially presented in early 2023. According to the Wccftech website, the model was found by the Twitter profile BenchLeaks in the PugetBench database, a popular test that evaluates the performance of components in professional software, such as the Adobe Premiere Pro video editor.





The laptop in question is equipped with a RTX 4050 paired with Intel Core i7-13700H CPU, which is expected to have 14 cores and 20 threads in its build. This is a 45W SKU that is considered high-end and could be a popular gaming laptop choice. The leaked mobile RTX 4050 scored 57.4 points in the PugetBench assessment in Adobe Premiere Pro. For comparison purposes, this is about 17% to 32% faster than what the RTX 3050 achieved in the same test🇧🇷




