NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4000: Leak indicates release schedule for “Ada Lovelace” graphics cards

It is no secret that NVIDIA will introduce a new generation of cards this year, and we know that this announcement should take place on September 20th, during GTC 2022. On the other hand, it is possible that models in the RTX 4000 line ” Ada ” will only hit the market in October. According to information from naapoleona senior editor at the Chipell forum, the GeForce RTX 4090 will be the first video card of the new generation to debut on the market, scheduled for the month of October. Such details align with the company’s segmented launch expectation, but bring an updated schedule. Check it out below.

indicates-release-schedule-for-Ada.jpeg" width="660" height="371">

The leaker states that the launch of the new generation of video cards will take place on a monthly basis starting next month, starting with the top of the line up to the entry version. For now, there are no references to the release of the “Ti” versions of each GPU. With that, we have: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090: October 2022

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080: November 2022

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070: December 2022

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060: January 2023 (Announced at CES 2023) - Advertisement - In parallel, site fonts WCCFTech reiterated that the RTX 4080 will be sold in 12GB and 16GB GDDR6X VRAM options. The version with more memory must work with 340W TGP, while the most basic model must have 285W. We are talking about the reference design of the boards, therefore, customized models may have higher consumption.

The difference between the GeForce RTX 4080 versions must also be seen in the design of the GPU’s integrated circuit. The 16GB variant is expected to use a 12-layer PCB and will possibly get a “Founders Edition” version, while the 12GB variant should have a 10-layer configuration and be exclusive to NVIDIA’s partner manufacturers. Although the GeForce RTX 4090 is initially treated as the top of the line, there are rumors pointing out that NVIDIA will also reveal the GeForce RTX 4090 Ti, the real flagship from the “Ada Lovelace” family that will succeed the powerful GeForce RTX 3090 Ti.

