NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 GPUs are more efficient at AV1 encoding than AMD Radeon and Intel Arc

NVIDIA published, on Tuesday (02), a performance comparison of its new video cards with competitors in encoding content in AV1, which is available on platforms such as YouTube, Netflix and Discord. All graphics cards in the GeForce RTX 40 lineup — including models designed for notebooks — have dedicated accelerators for real-time encoding of AV1 content, as do the AMD Radeon RX 7000 and Intel Arc “A” series. Below, you can compare the encoded image quality offered by each GPU.

NVIDIA points out that the 8th generation NVENC, its video encoding engine with support for AV1, reduces the workload on the processor significantly. The manufacturer's latest generation graphics cards are capable of transmitting high quality images more efficiently than hardware from AMD and Intel. The video below reiterates the advantages of the AV1, which ensures reduced frame artifacts without impairing the smoothness of the video stream. Check out:

H.264 was the standard codec for streaming videos, but this technology delivered a maximum of 1080p @ 60 FPS with the conventional bandwidth of 6–8 Mbps. The AV1 overcomes these limitations by offering Streams in 4K @ 60 FPS in just 10 Mbps. The previous codec would use twice as much bandwidth to achieve the same resolution.

This is one of the factors that promise to attract consumers of older video cards who are used to live streaming games. With the possible price reduction and the launch of “cheaper” models — such as the GeForce RTX 4070, which costs BRL 4,999 —, NVIDIA hopes to attract more users to the new generation.

