NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 with 8GB VRAM Is 17% Weaker Than 12GB Model, Test Shows

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card received a version with 8 GB of VRAM in late October to be a more accessible model. As expected, the memory cut in relation to the 12 GB option negatively impacted performance. In tests released by the Hardware Unboxed channel, the model with less VRAM proved to be 17% weaker than the version with 12 GB of memory GDDR6X🇧🇷 The evaluation was carried out in1440p and 1080p resolutions not to exceed the 8 GB memory buffer.





The performance difference between the 12GB and 8GB model was 17% at 1080p resolution. At 1440p, that number increased by 1% in favor of the original 12GB model. In total, 12 games were tested on both GPUs. The explanation for this difference is simple. In addition to the smaller memory capacity, NVIDIA also modified the memory bus width from 192 bits to 128 bits, which affects bandwidth and as a result, performance drops.





However, no other changes were applied to this model, it is the same GA106 based graphics card with 3584 CUDA cores and 170W TDP. Therefore, NVIDIA found no reason to rename this GPU. The 8GB model sells for about the same price as the 12GB variant in the US. The RTX 3060 with 8GB of VRAM would make sense if it were significantly cheaper than the original card released 2 years ago, which unfortunately is not the case.

Original text (10/25/2022)

Following the launch of its new generation of graphics cards with "Ada Lovelace" architecture, NVIDIA is launching this Tuesday (25) an update to the "Ampere" line. The first model is the GeForce RTX 3060 with 8 GB of GDDR6 VRAM, which received a customized version by the Chinese manufacturer Manli. In addition to having a smaller memory capacity, the new version of one of the most popular video cards of the previous generation has a narrower bus of just 128 bits — remember that the original model had 192 bits. The other specifications are similar to the model launched in early 2021.

The 8GB Manli GeForce RTX 3060 retains the dual-slot design with dual fan and metal backplate to cool the GPU which reaches a maximum clock of 1777 MHz. The model continues to work with 3,584 CUDA cores and has LHR treatment to offer lower hash rates, therefore, it loses appeal for cryptocurrency miners.

As much as its suggested price has not yet been revealed, it is possible to deduce that the 8 GB GeForce RTX 3060 will serve as a more affordable option in front of the new generation of NVIDIA video cards, in addition to being a less powerful version than the own GeForce RTX 3060 12 GB, which was originally priced at $329 (about R$1,752). Are you looking to buy one of NVIDIA's new graphics cards? Comment!

