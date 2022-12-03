NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Becomes Most Popular GPU Among Steam Users

THE NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 has become the most popular graphics card among Steam users, according to the latest numbers from the traditional hardware survey that the platform conducts monthly with its customers. NVIDIA’s entry-level card overtook the GeForce GTX 1060, which had dominated the rankings for the last few months on Steam. Last November, the GTX 1650 increased its popularity by 0.66%, while the GTX 1060 lost 1.85% in total.





The end of GPU shortages and the recovery of the PC market from the cryptocurrency boom were reasons for users to upgrade from the Pascal GTX 1060 series to a more modern component, but not necessarily much faster. The GeForce GTX 1650 is based on the slowest Turing GPU without RTX support (hardware ray tracing acceleration and Tensor cores for DLSS). In fact, this GPU is actually slower than the GTX 1060 6 GB, which dominated the ranking.