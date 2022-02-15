NVIDIA Game Ready now supports Elden Ring

Obviously, at NVIDIA they are well aware that Elden Ring is no longer one of the most important releases this February, but rather this year. Expected since 2019, and with the exceptional signature of George RR Martin, there is very little reason to doubt that the expectations that have been generated these years will not be met. Quite the contrary, from what we know so far (although at this point we no longer put our hands in the fire for any release), It seems that it will finally be the great game that many of us are waiting for.

Only a few weeks ago it entered the Gold phase, that is, the final version ready for distribution, and only two days ago we were finally able to confirm its technical requirements, data that confirms that, without requiring a next-generation PC, sSo we will need a capable team to be able to play it, even if it is in its most basic configuration. Thus, any optimization will be more than welcome, and today NVIDIA has given its users very good news.

And it is that, a few days after the arrival of the game, NVIDIA has released a new version of its Game Ready drivers compatible with Elden Ring. This, as you can imagine, means that, from day one, gamers with an RTX 30 and RTX 30 series graphics adapter will be able to make use of NVIDIA DLSS, the artificial intelligence-based image resampling system, that allows rendering smaller frames and then increasing their size without this translating into a loss of image quality.

On the contrary, thanks to the refinement of its AI algorithms and their training, the image has nothing to envy to the rendered one, initially, at full size, but offloading a significant part of its load to the GPU. job. Thus, thanks to this system, we will be able to obtain a higher rate of frames per second without their quality suffering one iota.

Elden Ring is not the only title, however, that will be able to use DLSS with the new NVIDIA Game Ready drivers. This is the list of games to which support is added in this new version:

Dying Light 2 Stay Human : Double your performance by activating DLSS. The combination of DLSS and RTX, including global illumination, sun shadows, reflections, and ray-traced ambient occlusion.

: Double your performance by activating DLSS. The combination of DLSS and RTX, including global illumination, sun shadows, reflections, and ray-traced ambient occlusion. Martha is Dead : Available from February 24, it will include ray traced shadows and reflections, so DLSS will ensure great graphic quality without sacrificing performance.

: Available from February 24, it will include ray traced shadows and reflections, so DLSS will ensure great graphic quality without sacrificing performance. Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis – DLSS improves performance by up to 45% at the most demanding graphics settings, allowing users with a GeForce RTX 3060 or better to play games at 4K and over 60 FPS.

– DLSS improves performance by up to 45% at the most demanding graphics settings, allowing users with a GeForce RTX 3060 or better to play games at 4K and over 60 FPS. SCP: Pandemic : Coming on February 22, it will improve performance by up to 90% at 4K resolution if DLSS is enabled, allowing any GeForce RTX card to exceed 100 FPS.

: Coming on February 22, it will improve performance by up to 90% at 4K resolution if DLSS is enabled, allowing any GeForce RTX card to exceed 100 FPS. Shadow Warrior 3 : Scheduled for March 1, it will arrive with DLSS.

: Scheduled for March 1, it will arrive with DLSS. Sifu : Improve your performance by up to 45% with DLSS, allowing all GeForce RTX card users to play games at 4K and over 100 FPS and the most demanding graphics settings.

: Improve your performance by up to 45% with DLSS, allowing all GeForce RTX card users to play games at 4K and over 100 FPS and the most demanding graphics settings. Supraland Six Inches Under: It will improve its performance up to 65% thanks to DLSS, allowing all users with RTX GPU to play at more than 60 FPS and 4K resolution.

With this new update, NVIDIA Game Ready already offers DLSS for more than 150 games, in a list that will undoubtedly continue to grow in the coming months.

