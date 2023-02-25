NVIDIA ends fiscal year with revenue of more than $26 billion

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) released its financial data for the company’s last fiscal year on Friday, when the manufacturer posted revenue of more than $26 billion.

According to the report, in the 4th quarter the company obtained the value of US$ 6.05 billion representing a decrease of 21% in relation to the previous year and an increase of 2% in relation to the previous quarter.

Last quarter, NVIDIA’s Enterprise division’s data center business achieved revenue of $3.62 billion, up 11% year-over-year and down 6% from the same period last year. last year. Fiscal year revenue increased 41% to a record $15.01 billion.