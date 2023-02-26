NVIDIA ends fiscal year with revenue of more than $26 billion

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) released its financial data for the company’s last fiscal year on Friday, when the manufacturer posted revenue of more than $26 billion.
According to the report, in the 4th quarter the company obtained the value of US$ 6.05 billion representing a decrease of 21% in relation to the previous year and an increase of 2% in relation to the previous quarter.
Last quarter, NVIDIA’s Enterprise division’s data center business achieved revenue of $3.62 billion, up 11% year-over-year and down 6% from the same period last year. last year. Fiscal year revenue increased 41% to a record $15.01 billion.
Regarding the automotive sector, the fourth quarter and the fiscal year also reached records. The last quarter of the year totaled US$ 294 million, 135% more than the previous year and 17% more than the previous quarter. Revenue for the fiscal year increased 60% to a total of $903 million.
Finally, fourth-quarter revenue for the professional visualization business totaled $226 million, down 65% year-over-year and up 13% quarter-over-year. Fiscal year revenue fell 27% to $1.54 billion.
“We were very happy with the results achieved in the areas of the Enterprise division of the company. We are aware of the challenges of the current market and we follow a strategy aimed at greater growth in the future. We work together with our partners and customers so that we can achieve our goals and also provide the best of current technology”, celebrates Marcio Aguiar, director of NVIDIA’s Enterprise division for Latin America.