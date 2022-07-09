Nvidia: DLSS arrives on nearly 200 games, including “The Lord of the Rings Gollum”

Gamers on GeForce will now be able to take advantage of Nvidia’s DLSS on nearly 200 games and applications. The games Steelrising, The Lord of the Rings Gollum or Loopmancer will be part of it.

This is an announcement that will surely please players on GeForce. Nvidia has just announced this morning that its DLSS technology is now available in more than 200 games and applications. Games among which we find some big titles, like Steelrising, The Lord of the Rings Gollum or Loopmancer (the latter to be added to the list later this month).

As a reminder, Nvidia’s DLSS allows you to take advantage of advanced graphics rendering, based on AI, to produce an image quality equal to or sometimes superior to that of the native resolution. “It is also the only upscaling technology available that harnesses the power of a deep learning neural network to ensure image quality comparable to native resolution,” says Nvidia. An advantage that notably allows game performance up to twice as high. A small revolution in our way of playing.

Read also: Nvidia presents in video its new DLSS 2.0 technology

More than 200 games will benefit from Nvidia’s DLSS, including the highly anticipated Lord of the Rings Gollum

This technology will therefore be found today in more than 200 games and applications. Thus, on Loopmancer, which will be launched on July 13 with DLSS and Ray Tracing, the performance is multiplied by two. And GeForce gamers who are equipped with a GeForce 3070 or better GPU will be able to enjoy the title at over 60 fps when gaming at max 4K with ray tracing enabled.

The Lord of the Rings Gollum will be launched in September with DLSS and Ray Tracing. The stealth adventure game, based on the Lord of the Rings universe is highly anticipated. Gamers on GeForce RTX will then be able to explore all areas of the game at the controls of Gollum, with immersive DLSS-accelerated Ray Tracing reflections and shadows. Steelrising, the action RPG game developed by the developers of Greedfall in particular, will be available on September 8 with DLSS and Ray Tracing.

[mb_related_posts2]