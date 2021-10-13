NVIDIA DLSS already supports more than 120 games and applications

NVIDIA DLSS technology was presented as a very interesting solution, as it promised to improve performance by applying an image reconstruction and rescaling technique based on artificial intelligence that, in theory, would occur without loss of image quality. It didn’t start off on the right foot, but in the end NVIDIA knew how to play its cards right, and with version 2.0 it marked a major turning point.

As we have already told you on previous occasions, the second generation NVIDIA DLSS technology implemented important new features, among which we can highlight the elimination of the specific training requirement in each game, which greatly simplified and facilitated its adoption, improvements in both performance and image quality, and the introduction of different quality modes. The latter was especially important, since in its original conception this technology only worked under a specific mode, while now we can choose between a total of four different modes:

Quality : prioritizes image quality, rendering a higher number of pixels (66% of the total). It improves the image quality that we would obtain in native mode.

: prioritizes image quality, rendering a higher number of pixels (66% of the total). It improves the image quality that we would obtain in native mode. Balanced – Strikes a balance between image quality and performance, rendering about 57% of the total pixels. Normally it matches the quality that we would have in native mode.

– Strikes a balance between image quality and performance, rendering about 57% of the total pixels. Normally it matches the quality that we would have in native mode. Performance: it is a mode that aims to prioritize performance. It renders 50% of the total pixels, and it makes sense when moving in 4K resolution.

it is a mode that aims to prioritize performance. It renders 50% of the total pixels, and it makes sense when moving in 4K resolution. Ultra performance: This mode has been developed to work with 8K resolution, and achieves a huge performance improvement while maintaining good image quality.

NVIDIA DLSS adoption continues to grow

There’s no question that with the launch of second-generation DLSS technology, NVIDIA delivered on the promises it had made. This was capable of tripling gaming performance, and it maintained such good image quality that when in quality mode it can even outperform the end result of a natively rendered, TAA-smoothed frame. However, there was still a pending account, the support in games and applications.

The adoption of NVIDIA DLSS technology has been slow but steady, and thanks to the efforts of the green giant today it is present in more than 120 games and applications. We recently shared with you an article where we talked about this topic, and today we can confirm that This list not only continues to grow, but implementations are also being improved that were made from the first generation of DLSS in certain titles, like Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

Back 4 Blood, Baldur’s Gate 3, Chivalry 2, Crysis Remastered Trilogy, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Sword and Fairy 7, Swords of Legend Online, Alan Wake Remastered and FIST: Forged In Shadow Torch support NVIDIA DLSS generation, which has meant that, in total, this technology is either compatible with more than 120 games and applications. It is an important milestone for NVIDIA, and for the user, as it confirms that this technology is here to stay, and that it really sets a clear differential value that we must take into account when buying a new graphics card. I remind you that Shadow of the Tomb Raider was already compatible with DLSS, but it was limited to version 1.0.

In the attached graphics we can see the performance improvement achieved by the second generation NVIDIA DLSS technology in some of those titles, and the difference is impressive. For instance, Back 4 Blood moves in 4K at almost 60 FPS on average on an RTX 2060 with DLSS in performance mode, and yes, with the game set to maximum quality. If we have an RTX 3080 Ti we can move it at more than 160 FPS. Baldur’s Gate 3 also greatly improves its performance by activating DLSS in performance mode, so much so that that RTX 2060 goes from moving it at 21 FPS in 4K and maximum quality to reaching almost 43 FPS.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider also works fluently on an RTX 2060 even when we set it to 4K, maximum quality and activate ray tracing, thanks to the second generation DLSS, which allows it to throw 38 FPS on average. In Rise of the Tomb Raider said graphics card almost doubled its performance in 4K with DLSS enabled in performance mode. In the rest of the graphics we can also see that NVIDIA DLSS makes a huge difference.

NVIDIA has confirmed that will continue to support its DLSS technology, and that new surprises will continue to arrive in the coming months. It goes without saying that ray tracing will also remain another of the company’s central pillars.