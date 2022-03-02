Nvidia confirms the hack and confidential information is being leaked

Nvidia is suffering the consequences of a hack that they suffered on February 23, and although they do not believe that it affects their ability to serve customers, they have confirmed that there is sensitive data that may be leaking over the Internet.

The hacker group Lapsus$ has been responsible for the attack with the aim of Nvidia making its drivers open source. If Nvidia does not accept the conditions, they will leak more data.

At the moment Nvidia has not agreed to these demands. It has made improvements to its security and has notified authorities, and they are now working with cybersecurity experts to respond appropriately, as employee credentials are among the leaked data.

According to Lapsus$, they have about a terabyte of Nvidia data. The hardware folder alone is 250GB, with data on all recent Nvidia GPUs, including the mysterious RTX 3090 Ti.

What the hacker group asks Nvidia

In another message, the group threatened to leak the files if Nvidia does not remove the limitations on its graphics cards, limitations that prevent cryptocurrency miners from using their cards to do so.

Now Lapsus$ has updated its demands with the request that GPU drivers be completely open source permanently.

The term to attend the request is small. Nvidia only has until Friday to make a decision.

Despite the rumours, it has been confirmed that there is no evidence that the attack had anything to do with the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.