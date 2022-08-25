NVIDIA CEO talks about the new generation and suggests that the GeForce RTX 30 and RTX 40 will coexist in the market

- Advertisement -

Jensen Huang, CEO of NVIDIA, has given important information during the conference of results of the second quarter. On the one hand, the executive has recognized what was an open secret, that there is a stock accumulation of RXT 30 graphics cards, and on the other hand he has confirmed that they are preparing a new “exciting”.

On the subject of overstock GeForce RTX 30s, Jensen said that its strategy is to reduce the “sell-in” (sales to brokers or retailers, who deal with the final sale of the product to the consumer) during this quarter and the next to facilitate inventory correction. However, the executive has stressed that the situation is not the best, and has said that they will use price positioning programs to prepare their current products for the arrival of the new generation.

The latter leaves us with a very interesting fact if we read between the lines, and it seems that Jensen is suggesting that They will adapt the price of the GeForce RTX 30 so that they in the market with the GeForce RTX 40 for a time. It would not be the first time this has happened, in fact I remember perfectly that exactly the same thing happened with the GTX 10 and RTX 20, and also with the RTX 20 and RTX 30. This could be very positive for the consumer, who will have more variety between the one to choose, and you will enjoy better prices.

Ampere is NVIDIA’s most popular GPU architecture

And for obvious reasons. The GeForce RTX 30 lead Steamand Jensen is telling the truth when he says that this architecture has allowed them to create the best GPU in the world in the general consumer market, since Ampere doubled the number of FP32 cores per SM unit, which allowed him to skyrocket the raw performance, and it also made a significant qualitative leap with the use of second-generation RT cores and third-generation tensor cores.

However, Jensen did not hesitate to ensure that he has a new generation on his hands that will be “exciting”, and with which they hope to overcome the success that Ampere has achieved. Is Ada Lovelace, the architecture that will shape the GeForceRTX40, a new generation of high-performance consumer graphics cards that could be presented in septemberspecifically within the framework of the GTC, since the NVIDIA CEO confirmed that he will give more details about the advances in RTX technology and how it has reinvented 3D graphics and gaming.

Returning to the subject of stock accumulation, the NVIDIA CEO said that they hope to overcome the situation in the coming months and that “We will enter next year with our new architecture.” This last sentence is very interesting but also a bit complicated to interpret correctly. A priori it seems that Jensen is implying that Ada Lovelace, and therefore the GeForce RTX 40, will not arrive until next year, but I think that this is not the correct interpretation, and that what he really means is that They will have this generation ready at the end of this year to enter with it in 2023.