NVIDIA CEO suggests we won’t have a reduction in video card prices

This week, nvidia announced a number of new additions to its lineup of products and technologies, including the highly-anticipated RTX 40 GPUs.
For Europeians, video cards have always been a very expensive item, but due to the shortage of microchips generated by the coronavirus pandemic, we have seen the prices of these devices being driven into the stratosphere. Those who believe in a price reduction may be disappointed, as Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia, says that shouldn’t happen.
During the presentation of NVIDIA’s new line of graphics cards, the company’s CEO spoke about the prices of the devices:
Moore’s Law is dead. A 12 inch wafer is much more expensive these days. The idea that chips will go down in price is a thing of the past.
Established in 1965 by Gordon Earl Moore (one of the founders of Intel), Moore’s Law predicts that it is possible to double the performance of PC components every two years while keeping the same price.
We know that this concept does not apply to today’s reality and this is disappointing for those who would like to build a new machine or upgrade their current equipment.
We still don’t know the official prices of the cards here in Europe, but they certainly won’t be cheap.