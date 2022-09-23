NVIDIA CEO suggests we won’t have a reduction in video card prices

This week, announced a number of new additions to its lineup of products and technologies, including the highly-anticipated RTX 40 GPUs. For Europeians, video cards have always been a very expensive item, but due to the shortage of microchips generated by the coronavirus pandemic, we have seen the of these devices being driven into the stratosphere. Those who believe in a price may be disappointed, as Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia, says that shouldn’t happen.

During the presentation of NVIDIA’s new line of graphics cards, the company’s CEO spoke about the prices of the devices: Moore’s Law is dead. A 12 inch wafer is much more expensive these days. The idea that chips will go down in price is a thing of the past.