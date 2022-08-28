Nvidia CEO says graphics cards should be the same price as consoles in the US

Jen-Hsun Huang is the CEO of nvidia and told the company’s investors in a conversation that video cards should be marketed at the same price as next-gen consoles. At first, he did not mention the products in question, but the tip suggests that it is the Playstation 5 and Xbox Series.
This is a line that can scare the gamer public in the United States, as the manufacturer is producing its new generation of the RTX line. According to him, the items are like the essence of a console inside today’s computers. In this way, the price practiced in the category market should be equivalent to that of video games. He stated:
We’ve always believed that the average selling price of GeForce should match the average price of a console.
In terms of values, he even said that the price of a GeForce should be something around US$500 (R$2532 at the current price, without considering the taxes charged on such a purchase). Recently, the company resumed production of the RTX 3080 models with 12GB of VRAM.
Currently, the graphics card market is experiencing a slight downturn due to the drop in the acceleration of the cryptocurrency market. Still, Huang believes that this scenario should change and that the price of GeForce products should rise in the future, which led to the comparison with the price of current consoles.
In Europe, some models from the manufacturer are already priced very similar to those of current consoles. For example, the RTX 3070 with 8GB of VRAM costs R$4,190 while the Xbox Series X can be purchased for R$4,536.