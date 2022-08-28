Nvidia CEO says graphics cards should be the same price as consoles in the US

Jen-Hsun Huang is the CEO of and told the company’s investors in a conversation that video should be marketed at the same price as next-gen . At first, he did not mention the products in question, but the tip suggests that it is the Playstation 5 and Xbox Series.

This is a line that can scare the gamer public in the United States, as the manufacturer is producing its new generation of the RTX line. According to him, the items are like the essence of a console inside today’s computers. In this way, the price practiced in the category market should be equivalent to that of video games. He stated: