NVIDIA CEO praises ChatGPT and shows interest in technology

ChatGPT has been the big talk of the tech industry for the last few months. Talk about the artificial intelligence chatbot powered by OpenAI really took off last week with Microsoft unveiling its new Bing search browser that uses this new technology, and Google countering with its own program known as Bard. In a recent conversation with a group of college students, Jen-Hsun Huang, CEO of NVIDIA, indicates that the GPU maker believes that ChatGPT is more than just a fad.

Huang came to Berkley Haas Universit to speak with students a few weeks ago, ahead of last week’s disclosures by Microsoft and Google. One of the students asked what he thought of ChatGPT. He quickly replied: “ChatGPT is a very, very important business.” He even compared its launch to the original iPhone for its potential to change access to technology. During the 40 years I’ve been in the industry, we’ve done nothing but make computers harder and harder to program, which is why the technology divide has been so big. And the technology divide has become bigger and bigger. Except until one of these days. Suddenly everyone can program a computer, literally everyone can program a computer.