NVIDIA brings gaming to Computex 2022

These days Computex 2022 is being celebrated and, among so many interesting announcements dedicated to hardware, NVIDIA yesterday took the most playful part that, in addition, we must remember that it is one of the largest businesses in the technology sector. I am referring, of course, to games and how their technologies contribute to offering top-level experiences not only to those users who have the most advanced hardware, but also to others with more discreet systems but who do not want (and rightly so) to give up superior performance.
Thus, in the NVIDIA presentation we have been able to know which games will soon receive DLSS support via the company’s Game Ready drivers. Let’s remember that DLSS is NVIDIA’s resampling technology based on artificial intelligence, and that allows the GPU to render frames at a lower resolution, so that they are then enlarged while maintaining the quality of the original output.
The first novelty in this regard is Hitman 3, which since May 24 already has NVIDIA DLSS support. along with opaque highlights and ray-traced shadows. The performance improvement in Ultra mode (the highest in the game) with ray tracing and 4K resolution means that the frame rate is multiplied by two. In addition, these are the previews of future titles announced by NVIDIA:
- F1 22 It will be released on July 1st with DLSS and opaque reflections, transparent reflections, ambient occlusion, and ray traced shadows.
- Icarus will add support for NVIDIA Reflex in June, offering lower latency and better responsiveness in-game.
- Deep Rock Galactic has been updated with DLSS and NVIDIA DLAA. Enabling NVIDIA DLSS will give gamers up to 60% more performance.
- loopmancer will support DLSS and ray-traced reflections when it launches this summer. With DLSS enabled, performance is more than doubled at 4K resolution and with ray tracing enabled.
- Warstride challenges is now available with DLSS and NVIDIA Reflex. With both enabled, you will increase your performance by 2x at 4K and reduce system latency by up to 53%.
- LEAP will support DLSS in early access on June 1. DLSS doubles the performance of the game.
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong is available now and has received a performance-doubling DLSS update, so all GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs reach 60 FPS at 4K on the most demanding graphics settings.
- Raji: An Ancient Epic is available now and supports DLSS, as well as including reflections, ambient occlusion, and ray-traced shadows. NVIDIA DLSS increases performance by up to 3x at 4K and over 2x at other resolutions, allowing you to experience Raji: An Ancient Epic in all its glory at over 60 FPS.
- Turbo Sloths it launches this summer and will support DLSS along with ray traced reflections and shadows, and DLSS will increase performance by more than 2x.
- Propnight is now available with NVIDIA DLSS, increasing performance by up to 85% at 4K.
- Hydroneer is now available with NVIDIA DLSS and gets up to a 50% performance boost, allowing all GeForce RTX gamers to play at 4K and max settings at over 60 FPS.
- my time At sand rock It will be released on May 26 with NVIDIA Reflex and a 34% reduction in latency.
- Ghost now has a DLSS update available, which increases performance by up to 70%, allowing all GeForce RTX gamers to experience and enjoy by Ghost in its best version.
- soda crisis is now available with NVIDIA Reflexm, which offers a 23% latency improvement.