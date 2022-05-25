NVIDIA brings gaming to Computex 2022

These days Computex 2022 is being celebrated and, among so many interesting announcements dedicated to hardware, NVIDIA yesterday took the most playful part that, in addition, we must remember that it is one of the largest businesses in the technology sector. I am referring, of course, to games and how their technologies contribute to offering top-level experiences not only to those users who have the most advanced hardware, but also to others with more discreet systems but who do not want (and rightly so) to give up superior performance.

Thus, in the NVIDIA presentation we have been able to know which games will soon receive DLSS support via the company’s Game Ready drivers. Let’s remember that DLSS is NVIDIA’s resampling technology based on artificial intelligence, and that allows the GPU to render frames at a lower resolution, so that they are then enlarged while maintaining the quality of the original output.

The first novelty in this regard is Hitman 3, which since May 24 already has NVIDIA DLSS support. along with opaque highlights and ray-traced shadows. The performance improvement in Ultra mode (the highest in the game) with ray tracing and 4K resolution means that the frame rate is multiplied by two. In addition, these are the previews of future titles announced by NVIDIA: