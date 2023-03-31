Nvidia believes that cryptocurrencies do not contribute anything useful to society

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Michael Kagan, the CTO of Nvidia, stated that cryptocurrencies do not bring anything useful to society, despite the fact that the company’s processors are sold in large numbers to the crypto sector.

Kagan argued that processing by artificial intelligence chatbots, such as the AI ​​chatbot ChatGPT, is a more valuable use of processing power than cryptocurrency mining.

Although Nvidia processors have been sold in large numbers to the crypto sector, the company has never openly supported this community. In 2021, the company even released software that artificially limited the ability to use its graphics cards for mining the popular Ethereum cryptocurrency, in an effort to make sure the supply went to its preferred customers, which include AI researchers and gamers.

Kagan justified Nvidia’s decision to limit cryptocurrency mining by arguing that cryptocurrency mining has limited value and does not contribute anything useful to society.

Nvidia and its focus on AI

AI, on the other hand, is a technology that Nvidia has enthusiastically embraced. Nvidia processors have been widely used to train and run artificial intelligence systems.

The ChatGPT AI chatbot was trained on a supercomputer made up of around 10,000 Nvidia graphics cards. According to Kagan, ChatGPT is a technology that allows anyone to create their own AI program simply by telling it what to do.

In contrast to cryptocurrency mining, Kagan likens high-frequency trading on Wall Street to an industry that has generated a lot of business for Mellanox, the company Kagan founded before it was acquired by Nvidia.

Nvidia and the future of AI

AI is a technology that Kagan says has the potential to have a positive impact on society. Nvidia has positioned itself as one of the leading providers of AI technology, partnering with companies like Microsoft and Amazon to provide the AI ​​processing technology needed for their projects.

At the company’s annual conference, Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia, described the company as the engine behind AI’s “iPhone moment.” Huang claimed that the generative AI powered by his company would reinvent almost every industry.

Kagan’s claim that cryptocurrencies do not contribute anything useful to society can certainly be controversial. Many cryptocurrency advocates argue that cryptocurrencies offer a decentralized and secure alternative to traditional financial systems, although they haven’t quite taken off for mainstream use.