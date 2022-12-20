NVIDIA announces termination of GameStream service on Shield devices

THE NVIDIA announced last week that it will end support for the GameStream feature for Shield devices, that is, owners of these devices will no longer be able to carry out local transmissions of games running on the PC through this route. In an emailed message, NVIDIA explained that the GameStream service is expected to stop working entirely in February 2023 following the release of an update. The tool made the line’s products attractive to many.





Still in the e-mail sent by NVIDIA, the company suggested that users of the affected devices use other resources, such as Steam Link, to continue making the connection between laptops and miniconsoles and the PCs of the owners. - Advertisement - The company also pointed to GeForce NOW as another alternative., however, the main features of this service require a subscription payment. The company did not clarify the reasons for ending support for the feature.



