NVIDIA announces more games compatible with DLSS and Ray Tracing

This Tuesday (30), the NVIDIA announced more games compatible with DLSS and Ray Tracing technologies. The company also highlighted the expansion of support for these tools, which are now available in more than 300 games and applications. According to the company, the games Ash Echoes, Honor of Kings: World and Legend of Ymir will be released with DLSS 3. Party Animals with DLSS 2, in addition to the company celebrating the launch of Diablo IV with DLSS 3 and System Shock with DLSS 2.

NVIDIA DLSS uses artificial intelligence and GeForce RTX Tensor Cores to increase frame rates while maintaining image quality. DLSS 3 provides AI-powered new frame generation for smoother gameplay. The company also pointed out that DLSS 3, wcombined with Super Resolution technology, can render seven out of eight pixels in a scene with AI. NVIDIA also highlighted that it adds support for new games constantly.