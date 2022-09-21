NVIDIA Announces DLSS 3 with 4x Performance and Reveals Compatible Games; see the list

is presenting big news for its ecosystem during the GTC 2022 event. Under the spotlight of the new GeForce RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 graphics cards, the hardware giant revealed the new generation of Deep Learning Super Sampling, DLSS 3which is considered by the manufacturer as a “quantum leap for gamers and creators”. DLSS 3 takes advantage of 4th generation Tensor cores and new optical flow accelerators brought by the “Ada Lovelace” architecture to NVIDIA’s new graphics cards. In addition to promising up to four times higher performance than the predecessor versionthe engine offers more image quality thanks to its artificial intelligence improvements.

One of the pillars of DLSS 3 is Optical Multi Frame Generation, which compares two sequential frames and analyzes the motion variations between each. Vectorization data for each element is calculated to deduce what happens between the elements. framesgenerating an entirely new frame instead of just adding pixels to the image — all in real-time. Optical Multi Frame Generation is capable of rendering particles, reflections, lighting and shadows with much more precision and fidelity. According to NVIDIA, this feature promises to reduce visual anomalies caused by AI frame generation. To make running even more fluid at high FPS rates, DLSS 3 combines all the intelligence of the company's neural network to generate an additional frame for each frame rendered natively by the game. NVIDIA claims that the technology allows you to increase the frame rate per second by up to four times.

The manufacturer adds that the feature allows GeForce RTX 40 graphics cards to render images with up to twice the frame rate processed by the CPU, making more demanding games not have their performance affected in case of processor overload. Check out a demo in Microsoft Flight Simulator: DLSS 3 is based on the same integrations as DLSS, so game developers will be able to quickly embrace the new technology, helping to make it popular across different titles over the next few months.

