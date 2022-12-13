NVIDIA Announces Christmas Sale for GeForce GTX and RTX Graphics Cards

THE NVIDIA announced this Tuesday (13) that several products in its portfolio will have promotions during the Christmas period. In this way, those who search for the brand’s products will be able to find several items already with some discount due to the end of year festivities. It is worth remembering that the manufacturer always takes advantage of some times of the year to try to publicize promotions on its products. For example, it has already used the back-to-school season to offer discounts on notebooks equipped with its boards and, in addition, it has already offered promotional periods with free games for those who buy its components.

In general, the GPUs that are part of the Christmas sale include the GTX 1650 and the RTX 3050🇧🇷 The first is leaving for the value of BRL 999 in cash and the second can be purchased for the price of BRL 1,598🇧🇷 Even so, it is valid to say that there are variations with values ​​greater than those mentioned here. - Advertisement - The list on the NVIDIA website also has other GeForce cards for those interested in making a holiday purchase. In this sense, you can items from the RTX line, as is the case with the 3060 cards. However, so far there are no models from the 3070 onwards for acquisition.



