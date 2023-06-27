NVIDIA and Snowflake Agree to Help Companies with Generative AI

On Monday night (26), NVIDIA and Snowflake announced a partnership to offer companies of all sizes a way to build custom generative AI applications using proprietary data and using the Snowflake Data Cloud to ensure safety.
Snowflake will use the NVIDIA NeMo platform for the development of large language models (LLMs) and NVIDIA’s GPU-accelerated computing for companies to use their data in their accounts, in order to favor the customization of the service.
“Snowflake’s partnership with NVIDIA will bring high-performance machine learning and artificial intelligence to our vast volumes of proprietary and structured enterprise data, a new frontier in bringing unprecedented insights, predictions and prescriptions to the global business world.”
Frank Slootman
President and CEO of Snowflake
With the initiative, advanced generative AI services include chatbots, search and summarization. Furthermore, the technique provided in this case allows the maintenance of information protection as well as management directly from the Snowflake platform.
“Data is critical to building generative AI applications that understand each company’s complex operations and unique voice. Together, NVIDIA and Snowflake will create an AI factory that helps companies turn their own valuable data into custom generative AI models to power innovative new applications – right from the cloud platform they use to run their business.”
Jensen Huang
Founder and CEO of NVIDIA
According to NVIDIA and Snowflake, their collaboration represents a new opportunity for companies. The integration of AI technology gives the ability to build, deploy and manage custom applications for all parts of the business, while reducing cost and latency.
“This partnership will be fundamental for the creation of generative AI applications in a safe and personalized way by companies, using the cloud platform. It is an opportunity to expand the use of these technologies, reducing costs and protecting data.”
Marcio Aguiar
Head of NVIDIA’s Enterprise Division for Latin America
In practice, one health insurance model could answer complex questions about procedures covered by multiple plans. Or a financial services model would be able to share details about lending opportunities made to retail and business customers based on certain circumstances.
So, what is your assessment of the novelty presented by NVIDIA and Snowflake? Tell us!