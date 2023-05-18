NVIDIA and ServiceNow team up to build generative AI for enterprises

NVIDIA and ServiceNow announced an agreement aimed at developing enterprise-grade generative AI capabilities – “à la ChatGPT” –. Her intent is to transform business processes with workflow automation smarter and faster.
On the part of NVIDIA, the initiative leverages services, services and accelerated framework. ServiceNow focuses on building custom Large Language Models (LLMs) with training based on data specific to its platform.
ServiceNow’s goal is to expand AI functionality through more generative AI use cases across the enterprise. The application would expand to areas such as IT, customer service teams, employees and developers. The expected result is increased productivity.
“As the adoption of generative AI continues to accelerate, organizations are turning to trusted vendors with proven, secure AI capabilities to increase productivity, gain a competitive advantage, and keep data and IP secure. Together, NVIDIA and ServiceNow will help drive new levels of automation to increase productivity and maximize business impact.”
CJ Desai
ServiceNow President and Chief Operating Officer
In turn, the partnership will also allow simplifying NVIDIA’s IT operations with generative AI tools by using the company’s own data to customize NVIDIA NeMo base models, in hybrid cloud infrastructure – which is composed of NVIDIA DGX Cloud – and local supercomputers NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD AI.
“IT is the ‘nervous system’ of all modern companies in all industries. Our collaboration to create super-specialized generative AI for enterprises will increase the capability and productivity of IT professionals around the world using the ServiceNow platform.”
Jensen Huang
Founder and CEO of NVIDIA
Among the main use cases for the tool would be the development of intelligent virtual assistants and agents to help resolve user questions and support requests with AI chatbots. Additionally, bots can be customized with proprietary data to generate a central resource that stays on topic while resolving disparate requests.
Applications would encompass customer service agents so they could be prioritized on cases with greater accuracy, saving time and improving outcomes. Teams would use generative AI for automated problem resolution by creating knowledge base articles from chat and customer case summaries for faster delivery, solution and completion.
