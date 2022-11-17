Nvidia and Microsoft team up to create a large-scale cloud AI computer

Nvidia announced the establishment of an alliance with Microsoft, with the aim of creating a powerful computer infrastructure dedicated to the execution of AI applications, based on cloud computing technology.

The platform that they will develop together will use the Azure infrastructure, with the support of Nvidia GPUs.

The joint foray of Nvidia and Microsoft in the development of a platform for artificial intelligence

According to preliminary plans for the announced project, this new AI system will run using Microsoft’s Azure cloud and will contain tens of thousands of graphics processing units (GPUs), likely to be variants based on the H100 and A100 chips. which are currently the most recent and powerful models from Nvidia in this segment.

In the announcement of this alliance The cost of the project was not revealed, but experts dedicated to this industry affirm that a price can be estimated based on the values ​​associated with the GPU chips to be used. Considering that a single A100 chip is priced in the range of $10,000 to $12,000 and the H100 model is even more expensive, this initiative can be attributed a total cost of up to $100 million. and even a higher figure, in case of using at least 10 thousand units of A100 chips.

“We’re at that tipping point where AI is coming into the enterprise and offering those services that customers can use to implement AI for business use cases is becoming real. We are seeing a broad wave of AI adoption…and the need to apply AI for business use cases”said Ian Buck, Nvidia’s general manager for Hyperscale and High Performance Computing.

Nvidia announced that within the framework of this project it will also cooperate with Microsoft engineers in the development of new AI models and applications. Similarly, the company that spearheaded this announcement declared that one of its main purposes is its consolidation as one of the first clients to use this new AI cloud server system, to give life to new initiatives of its own.

The growth of artificial intelligence as a tool to develop powerful systems, such as natural language processing or more specific niche activities, has driven the creation of more robust, powerful and fast infrastructures in the industry. Within this scenario, Nvidia wants to take the lead with Microsoft.