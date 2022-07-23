Nvidia: an overpowered RTX 4000 Titan in preparation?

According to renowned leaker Kopite7kimi, is currently working on a new, absolutely RTX 4000 . This GPU, codenamed AD102-450-A1, would require an 800W system power supply.

For a few months already, we have known the code names of the future GPUs under Nvidia’s Lovelace architecture. What facilitate the identification of possible new models to come in the RTX 4000 range of the manufacturer.

And precisely, the leaker Kopite7kimi, renowned for his revelations on the products of the green team, ensures that a “monster” of power is in preparation. According to him, it would be a Nvidia’s new Titan graphics card. This GPU, codenamed AD102-450-A1 would display a record power consumption of 800 W.

Currently, there are three Lovelace AD102 graphics cards expected, namely the RTX 4080 Ti, RTX 4090, and RTX 4090 Ti. Their specific names are already known: AD102-225-A1, AD102-300-A1 and AD102-400-A1. It should be noted that the recent information shared by the leaker confirms his previous publications.

A super-powerful RTX Titan in the works

In June 2022, the insider shared the different code names of the next Nvidia GPUs, also revealing their respective power consumption in passing. In particular, its list included an AD102 GPU with an impressive consumption of 800 W. In comparison, the RTX 3090 Ti requires a maximum of 500 W. Anyway and with such power, this potential Nvidia Titan Lovelace card could cross the bar 3000 mHz and deliver unprecedented 4K performance.

As a reminder, we already know that the RTX 4090, 4080 and 4070 will be powerhouses. The RTX 4090 in particular should reach frequencies of 2235 mHz in Base and 2520 mHz in Boost. The GPU would be based on 24 GB of GDDR6X RAM and would display a TGP of 450 W. We are talking here about a 60% increase in the Base frequency compared to the RTX 3090.

Regarding the RTX 4080, it would be based on 16 GB of GDDR6X memory with a TDP of 420 W. As for the RTX 4070, it could be equipped with 10 GB of GDDR6X RAM and would display a TDP of 300 W. ‘we know, only the RTX 4090 would be launched in 2022. Indeed, the release of the other GPUs should wait until 2023, in order to give more time to Nvidia’s commercial partners to sell the current stocks of RTX 3000.