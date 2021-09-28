Nvidia AI recreates a video game using neural network learning

Researchers Harrison Kinsley and Daniel Kukeila have presented GANTheft Auto, a project that uses NVIDIA technologies to create a neural network that generates a playable fragment of Grand Theft Auto V.

The graphics card company had already demonstrated the potential of its AI with a PAC-MAN related project. In that project they managed to get the AI ​​to recreate a playable PAC-MAN game that barely differed from a real one, quite an achievement if we take into account that the recreation did not use a graphics engine.

Learning by experience

However, this new attempt has shown interesting progress, GTA V has many more pixels to recreate and still the AI ​​has managed to recreate the Rockstar game. In order to do this they had to use Nvidia’s DGX, very powerful devices dedicated to Deep Learning and that in this case they used to teach GTA gameplays.

A total of 16 bots played GTA in the same area for several hours, after “feeding2 knowledge to the AI ​​it was able to recreate the same place. We can notice that the image looks “blurry”, this is because it still cannot exactly recreate each element. However, the researchers managed to play the recreated title fragment.

This version does not use graphics engines, lines of code or anything like that. It works entirely as a visual recreation with the help of a graphics card. It still requires a lot of work and power to be a viable project individually, but the researchers see potential in this.

Especially since this means that Nvidia’s AI could be given real-world recreation tasks, after all it just needs experiences to feed off of. It is a matter of time before applied AI specialists find any use for it in video games or beyond this medium.

Below you can see the video of the demo of the Gan Theft Auto project, you can also see the full process on GitHub and even download the demo and play it if you have an Nvidia graphics with at least 8 GB of VRAM.