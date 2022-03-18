NVIDIA adds titles to NVIDIA Reflex and GeForce NOW

It is becoming increasingly clear that support provided by manufacturers, such as NVIDIA, it is a key factor to be able to get the most out of the games. And it is that the times are long gone when the only function of the driver was to provide the necessary resources to the operating system so that it could make use of the functions of the graphics card and, in this way, send the signal to the monitor to be able to use the computer in the usual way.

Today the set of technologies aimed at improving performance play a key role when it comes to playing. At NVIDIA we see it with DLSS and with NVIDIA Reflex, AMD today introduced FSR 2.0 and RSR, and one of the most anticipated technologies of the increasingly closer Intel graphics cards is XeSS, its own resampling system. If not for these technologies, games would look much less than they dowith lower resolutions, lower refresh rates, etc.

In this way, NVIDIA Reflex proposes a solution that allows to substantially reduce latency from when we press until the action associated with it is carried out. With the right set of components, the difference is more than remarkable, and it can make the difference in competitive environments, whether it is between individuals or in eSports competitions, both cases in which performance is crucial.

And in that regard, NVIDIA today announced the arrival of NVIDIA Reflex support in two new titles:

Shadow Warrior 3 : A first-person shooter that provides great freedom of movement, combining the use of weapons with close combat. With support for DLSS, now with NVIDIA Reflex it is possible to reduce your latency by up to 56%.

: A first-person shooter that provides great freedom of movement, combining the use of weapons with close combat. With support for DLSS, now with NVIDIA Reflex it is possible to reduce your latency by up to 56%. Ready or Not: Still in Early Access phase, this shooter has already become quite popular, thanks among other things to the enormous realism of its scenarios. Now with NVIDIA Reflex, latency can be reduced by up to 42%.

NVIDIA GeForce Now: what’s new

On the other hand, like every Thursday, new titles compatible with the NVIDIA cloud gaming platform are added, which during these two years has not stopped adding new titles, already exceeding 1,500. This week these seven are added: