NVIDIA “Ada Lovelace” RTX 6000 is announced with 48 GB and up to 4 times the performance

nvidia is announcing several new features today like DLSS 3 with 4 times the performance and the new RTX 6000 “Ada lovelace” GPU that arrives with 48 GB of memory with 4 times the performance of the previous generation RTX A6000 GPUs.

The new graphics card is built with TSMC’s 4nm lithography with custom process for NVIDIA with 76.3 billion transistors and 300W TDP. Check out more details on it below.

The new GPU features 18,176 CUDA cores, making it ideal for creating content for the metaverse with tools like NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise coupled with the latest rendering, AI and shading technologies.

According to Michael Davies, Senior Vice President of Field Operations at Fox Sports, this new model will greatly enhance live sports broadcasts:

We’re excited to take advantage of the amazing graphics and AI performance provided by the RTX 6000, which will help us showcase the next chapter of live sports streaming.

Apple is postponing iPadOS 16 to October

Andrew Cross, CEO of Grass Valley, also commented on the news saying:

The new workstation GPUs are truly changing the game, giving us performance increases of over 300% — allowing us to improve the video quality and value of our products.

Image: NVIDIA

Among the new features of the RTX 6000 “Ada Lovelace” GPU we have:

  • 48 GB of GDDR6 memory;
  • 384-bit memory interface;
  • 300W TDP with 16-pin PCIe CEMS auxiliary connector
  • 76.3 billion transistors;
  • 142 third-gen RT cores with twice the previous-gen performance and simultaneous ray tracing support with shading and noise reduction at the same time;
  • New 4th Gen Tensor cores that support up to twice as fast AI training with FP8 data support
  • 18,176 CUDA cores with double the throughput in single-precision floating point;
  • NVIDIA virtual GPU (vGPU) support;
  • Triple the performance in video encoding with multi-session streaming via NVIDIA CloudXR.

NVIDIA’s new workstation GPU will be available starting in December worldwide via NVIDIA business partners and manufacturers.

