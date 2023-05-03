NVIDIA 531.79 driver is optimized for Diablo IV, Redfall and Showgunners

NVIDIA released this Tuesday (2) a new Game Ready driver, the first update of the month. The new driver, version 531.79, is WHQL certified and optimized for three new titles—Redfall, the multiplayer vampire hunting game; Diablo IV Server Slam; and Showgunners, a new strategy game in a sci-fi environment. The driver also adds DLSS 3 support to Redfall and DLSS 2 support to the other two games.

In addition to optimization, the driver also fixes some bugs and also confirms some others.