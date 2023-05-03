NVIDIA 531.79 driver is optimized for Diablo IV, Redfall and Showgunners

HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftNVIDIA 531.79 driver is optimized for Diablo IV, Redfall and Showgunners

NVIDIA released this Tuesday (2) a new Game Ready driver, the first update of the month. The new driver, version 531.79, is WHQL certified and optimized for three new titles—Redfall, the multiplayer vampire hunting game; Diablo IV Server Slam; and Showgunners, a new strategy game in a sci-fi environment. The driver also adds DLSS 3 support to Redfall and DLSS 2 support to the other two games.

In addition to optimization, the driver also fixes some bugs and also confirms some others.


Issues fixed in WHQL version 531.79

  • [Série RTX 30] App crash can be observed when playing Battlefield 2042/The Last of Us/Unreal Editor [4013983]
  • [Asus VG27WQ][Acer XV253Q] Monitor refresh rate is missing from NVIDIA control panel after updating to NVIDIA 531.41 display driver [4072741]

Open issues in 531.79 WHQL version

  • Enabling and disabling in-game HDR causes game stability issues when a non-native resolution is used. [3624030]
  • Monitor may briefly flash when waking from monitor sleep mode if DSR/DLDSR is enabled. [3592260]
  • [GeForce RTX 4090] Watch Dogs 2 may show flickering when looking at the sky [3858016]
  • Increased DPC latency seen on Latencymon [3952556]  Applying GeForce Experience Freestyle filters causes games to crash [4008945]

The driver can be downloaded directly here in its version for desktops, and here for notebooks.

