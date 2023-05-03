NVIDIA 531.79 driver is optimized for Diablo IV, Redfall and Showgunners

NVIDIA released this Tuesday (2) a new Game Ready driver, the first update of the month. The new driver, version 531.79, is WHQL certified and optimized for three new titles—Redfall, the multiplayer vampire hunting game; Diablo IV Server Slam; and Showgunners, a new strategy game in a sci-fi environment. The driver also adds DLSS 3 support to Redfall and DLSS 2 support to the other two games.
In addition to optimization, the driver also fixes some bugs and also confirms some others.
Issues fixed in WHQL version 531.79
- [Série RTX 30] App crash can be observed when playing Battlefield 2042/The Last of Us/Unreal Editor [4013983]
- [Asus VG27WQ][Acer XV253Q] Monitor refresh rate is missing from NVIDIA control panel after updating to NVIDIA 531.41 display driver [4072741]
Open issues in 531.79 WHQL version
- Enabling and disabling in-game HDR causes game stability issues when a non-native resolution is used. [3624030]
- Monitor may briefly flash when waking from monitor sleep mode if DSR/DLDSR is enabled. [3592260]
- [GeForce RTX 4090] Watch Dogs 2 may show flickering when looking at the sky [3858016]
- Increased DPC latency seen on Latencymon [3952556] Applying GeForce Experience Freestyle filters causes games to crash [4008945]
The driver can be downloaded directly here in its version for desktops, and here for notebooks.
