Nuwa Pen: The revolution in writing that combines analog and digital

The new Nuwa Pen is ready to transform the way we write and take notes. With its innovative technology, this smart pen blends traditional writing on paper with the convenience and versatility of the digital age. Let’s see how it works and what makes it stand out.

A universally compatible pen

The Nuwa Pen, available on kickstarter, is much more than just a pen. Thanks to its advanced computer vision system, motion sensors, artificial intelligence and machine learning, this smart pen has the ability to digitize every stroke you write on any type of paper. Whether you’re using a sticky note, journal, or just loose sheets, the Nuwa Pen will capture your notes and send them instantly to your smartphone.

Conscious and Focused Writing

Unlike writing on screens or typing, the Nuwa Pen seeks to preserve the art of handwriting. This innovative pen encourages concentration, memory and cognitive function while offering a refreshing alternative. By using the Nuwa Pen, you can enjoy a more mindful and distraction-free writing experience, allowing you to immerse yourself in your thoughts and maximize your productivity.

Security and simplicity guaranteed

The privacy of your thoughts and ideas is a fundamental concern. The Nuwa Pen addresses this concern by incorporating end-to-end encryption and secure data transmission. This means that all your personal notes and thoughts will be protected from possible threats and unauthorized access. With the Nuwa Pen, you can rest assured that your ideas will remain confidential and secure.

The technology behind the Nuwa Pen

The Nuwa Pen is much more than just a pen. Its TRIDENT camera system, made up of three small cameras and infrared light for low light conditions, has the ability to “see” the ink coming out of the pen in real time. This means you don’t have to worry about the quality of your calligraphy or drawings as long as you use standard D1 ink cartridges in the Nuwa Pen. Best of all, this technology works on any type of paper, without the need for special surfaces.

Secure and Stored Notes

The Nuwa Pen has a processor chip that uses Robust SecureSPOT security technology. This ensures that all information is encrypted in the pen before being sent via a secure Bluetooth connection to your mobile device and uploaded to the Nuwa Pen cloud services. The privacy of your thoughts and notes is assured from the moment you start writing.

A pen that works like any other

The Nuwa Pen looks and feels like a traditional pen. It uses a standard D1 ink cartridge that can be easily found at any store. Replacing the ink cartridge is easy: just take out the old cartridge and insert a new one. The Nuwa Pen strives to provide the familiar experience of a conventional pen, but with all the advantages and capabilities of digital technology.

High precision technology in your hands

The Nuwa Pen is equipped with multiple motion sensors, three cameras and a pressure sensor that detects 4,096 levels of pressure. This combination ensures that every stroke you make is captured with high fidelity. The pen starts recording your movements as soon as you touch the paper and stops when you lift the pen. All this is possible thanks to a compact and energy-efficient chip that digitizes writing and syncs via Bluetooth with your smartphone. Additionally, the Nuwa Pen charges quickly in just 15 minutes and offers up to two hours of active writing.

Synchronization with the Nuwa Pen app

To access your digital notes, the Nuwa Pen syncs with the Nuwa Pen app, available for both iOS and Android. The application allows you to see a summary of all your notes, organized by notebook. You can also sort your notes by location, date, and notebook, and use the search feature to quickly find what you need. In addition, Nuwa Pen offers a subscription called Nuwa Pen+ for $2.99 ​​per month, which allows you to convert your handwritten notes to written text, as well as integrate your notes with your favorite apps.

The future of writing

The Nuwa Pen represents the advancement of writing into a more balanced and versatile era. By combining analog and digital, this smart pen offers a unique writing experience that preserves the essence of handwriting while taking advantage of technology. The ability to digitize your notes on any type of paper and the guaranteed security of your thoughts make the Nuwa Pen a revolutionary tool.

With the Nuwa Pen, a world of possibilities opens up in the realm of writing and note-taking. From capturing your ideas on paper to quickly and conveniently accessing them on your mobile device, this smart pen brings together the best of both worlds.