Number of virtual card fraud grows 637% in the 1st half of 2022

Data from a survey carried out by Apura Cyber ​​Intelligence reveals that the of related to credit cards grew by 637% in the 1st half of 2022, a period in which the amount of cyber crimes skyrocketed around the world, especially in Europe, adding numerous blows. in phishing in the first six months of the year.

This type of fraud consists of trying to trick the victim into entering their personal information on a fake page that pretends to be banks, online stores and other websites. According to the survey, this year the search for the term “fake screen” has seen a 67% increase showing that users are more interested in the subject.

“Fake screens are an important link in the chain of a series of frauds, which is why they are a highly sought after commodity on forums, chats, social networks, etc.,” explains Sandro Süffert, CEO of Apura.