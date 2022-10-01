Number of virtual card fraud grows 637% in the 1st half of 2022

Data from a survey carried out by Apura Cyber Intelligence reveals that the number of Virtual fraud related to credit cards grew by 637% in the 1st half of 2022, a period in which the amount of cyber crimes skyrocketed around the world, especially in Europe, adding numerous blows. in phishing in the first six months of the year.
This type of fraud consists of trying to trick the victim into entering their personal information on a fake page that pretends to be banks, online stores and other websites. According to the survey, this year the search for the term “fake screen” has seen a 67% increase showing that users are more interested in the subject.
“Fake screens are an important link in the chain of a series of frauds, which is why they are a highly sought after commodity on forums, chats, social networks, etc.,” explains Sandro Süffert, CEO of Apura.
In parallel to this, the search for “selfie scammer” – a tool used by banks and digital wallets to validate the user’s identity – increased by 637% highlighting that scammers are focusing on defrauding the layers of security imposed by banking companies.
The BTTng system, a tool that evaluates billions of pieces of information in the search for patterns that may indicate some type of threat and alert when malicious activities are detected, collected information from 2,284,797 cards, 283,031 of which originated in Europe, an increase of more than of 46% in relation to the number of national cards identified between 2021 and 2022.
Attempts of financial fraud with cards, such as credit, debit, prepaid, which are quite common, had an increase of approximately 637% in the number of occurrences identified
“It is important to note that this does not necessarily mean that the number of frauds related to these schemes has grown at the same rate. But the growth in numbers is a very strong indication of the increase in interest in them by the cybercriminal biome”, reinforces Apura’s CEO.
