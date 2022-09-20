Number of people using eSIM is expected to nearly triple by the year 2025

The of eSIM users is to reach 3.4 billion by the year 2025. At first, this is almost triple what was seen in the year 2021, which had 1.2 billion using the resource. In case you didn’t know, it is the evolution of the common SIM, where the user no longer needs to put the chip in their smartphone. Compared to this model, the so-called ‘universal chip’ seems to be many years ahead. Even more, if we take into account that technology often moves towards the concept of having everything embedded in a single project. In regions such as Asia and Europe, this method is already part of the daily lives of many people.

This is because they are people who change operators very easily, as they are always looking for better plans in terms of benefit and value. In the United States, for example, the three largest companies in the telephone industry already admit the use of eSIM as something that is here to stay and should deliver better experiences for users. The first model from a major brand to support the universal chip was Apple's iPhone XS. Then, other manufacturers such as Samsung, Huawei, Google and Motorola began to adopt the technology in their models. Now, the new Apple iPhone 14 arrived without the possibility of using a physical chip, at least in cell phones sold in the US. In Europe, the CEO of Base Mobile, which brought the technology to Europe, Rivaldo Paiva, talks about the news:

The universal chip technology allows the consumer to easily change service provider, due to instability or signal loss, or even due to price differences.

The benefits of eSIM Among the benefits of the universal chip, it is worth mentioning that it can be implemented in any device. In this sense, even cars can make use of this technology, as in the case of the MINI Cooper SE Resolute Edition, an electric model that came with support for this type of component.



