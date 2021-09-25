Number of fires set in north Dublin areas labelled as ‘mindless vandalism’

North Dublin firefighters had to deal with “mindless vandalism” last night and this morning after multiple fires were lit in two different areas.

Crew members from Swords were called out to a number of fires set in the Swords Manor area overnight.

Dublin Fire Brigade warned that incidents like this limits resources available if an emergency were to occur.

They said on social media: “Firefighters in Swords were called to a number of small fire set around Swords Manor overnight.

” Mindless vandalism like this ties up resources in the area which means Firefighters must travel from other stations if there is a second emergency in the area.”

This morning, Phibsborough firefighters battled multiple waste fires at the same time that were lit in different locations.

A building nearby one of the fires had a smoke logged lobby and had to be evacuated. Fortunately, there were no injuries as a result of the fires.

Dublin Fire Brigade posted about the incident on social media, saying: “Firefighters from Phibsborough fire station dealt with a number of waste fires at the same time in different locations this morning.

“One building had a smoke logged lobby, which led to an effective evacuation. No injuries reported.”