Nuki Keypad 2.0 arrives in Spain: use your fingerprint to open your home door

The company nuki is specialized in offering smart accessories that make life a little easier for people. An example of this is the range of products called Smart Lock. Well, the firm has just announced the arrival in Spain of Keypad 2.0a device that will make accessing homes somewhat more comfortable without losing security.

This team has as one of its great virtues and innovations that it includes a fingerprint reader to open the door, which will prevent you from having to use keys for it. And this is achieved with high security and also speed (without missing enviable precision). So much so, that in just one second recognition is carried out… which will prevent you from having to wait a long time to enter the house.

Something that also stands out in Nuki Keypad 2.0 is that to use the accessory it is not necessary to combine the operation with an additional device -generally smartphones-, which gives it flexibility and independence that other models on the market do not allow. In what has to do with the fingerprints that are registeredwhich can be up to 20, there is no distinction by age, since even children who go to school can be registered. Therefore, its functionality is maximum.

nuki

A keyboard is also included in the Nuki product

This has the additional function of being an option that can be used to open the door in the event that you do not want to use the fingerprint reader. You can include up to 200 different six-digit codes, being all controlled from an application that allows easy management of the information on the use of Nuki Keypad 2.0. This app serves as an additional layer of security, since the information of each user is stored in it, not in the accessory itself that is next to the door.

nuki

With a simple assembly, its placement on the walls is not nothing complicated and the terminal is installed in a matter of seconds, it should be noted that this gadget works with four AAA batteries. This may make you think that its autonomy is not particularly wide, but this is not the case: According to the manufacturer itself, you can have the Keypad 2.0 running for 12 months without the slightest problem.

Price of this new accessory

To buy this device that hits the market in black, so it fits almost anywhere, what you have to pay are 159 euros. Something that stands out about this Nuki product is that it offers self-learningwhich means that in the case of detecting small variations in the fingerprints (such as in children), the device performs the corresponding update automatically.

