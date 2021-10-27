“Nuevo Para Ti”, the new YouTube tab to discover content

The use of YouTube must be one of the simplest that we can find on the web. That is, just open the page, type what we want to find, press Enter and that’s it. This might seem like enough for a good experience, but the company is looking to enhance it much more. This is how now comes the New For You tab on YouTube, from where you can discover material tailored to your tastes.

We can see it as a mechanism similar to the “For you” tab of TikTok from where we can discover videos suitable to our interests, but from creators that we have not seen.

A new YouTube tab to discover content

Finding videos suitable to our interests is not too much of a complication on YouTube. When we start to open material, the related content and recommendations panel helps us find new videos. However, it does not always work correctly and what it recommends we may not like or it has nothing to do with what we are looking for. That is why the YouTube New For You tab comes to enhance the user experience and the reach of the creators.

As we mentioned before, the user experience is improved by getting much more accurate recommendations and from channels that you have not seen before. In that sense, it is perfect for finding news in the categories that interest us.

For creators, this tab will allow them to reach new users and thus increase their audience. If you make content for a specific niche, it is likely that your videos will begin to appear in the New For You tab of those who consume that type of material. It should be noted that the deployment of this tab has started from October 25 and promises to reach all users on mobile, desktop and TV versions.