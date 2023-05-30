Nude coup: operation arrests criminal group that used social networks to extort victims

The Civil Police of the states of Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina carried out an operation this monday (29) which resulted in the arrest of 33 people suspected of being part of a criminal organization that used nudes to extort victims.
According to the investigation, the criminals sported wads of cash and fancy cars on the social networks that would have been bought with the money coming from the scams. the prisons took place in several cities of the Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina.
On a cell phone seized by the Civil policeone scammer says he talks to up to 30 potential victims a day. The investigation identified 80 victims of the scam across the country. Only one of them would have lost more than R$ 100 thousand and the total loss reaches R$ 5 million.
Still according to Civil police, embezzlers attracted businessmen, doctors and even politicians, usually older men. The bandits sent intimate photos, most often of young women, and asked the victim to also send nudes.
After exchanging messages, an alleged relative or police authority gets in touch saying that the young woman was, in fact, a minor. Scammers then try to extort money from victims so that they are not publicly exposed.
To carry out the whole farce and extort the targets, the criminals even set up scenarios to simulate police stations and film the staging of the moment when the record of the occurrence for pedophilia against the victims of embezzlement would be made.
The police authority reported that this criminal organization is suspected of committing crimes of extortion, corruption of minors, drug trafficking, money laundering and illegal possession of a firearm.