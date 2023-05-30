Nude coup: operation arrests criminal group that used social networks to extort victims

- Advertisement -

The Civil Police of the states of Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina carried out an operation this monday (29) which resulted in the arrest of 33 people suspected of being part of a criminal organization that used nudes to extort victims. According to the investigation, the criminals sported wads of cash and fancy cars on the social networks that would have been bought with the money coming from the scams. the prisons took place in several cities of the Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina.





On a cell phone seized by the Civil police, one scammer says he talks to up to 30 potential victims a day. The investigation identified 80 victims of the scam across the country. Only one of them would have lost more than R$ 100 thousand and the total loss reaches R$ 5 million. Still according to Civil police, embezzlers attracted businessmen, doctors and even politicians, usually older men. The bandits sent intimate photos, most often of young women, and asked the victim to also send nudes.