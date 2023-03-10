Nubia Z50 Ultra official: it’s full screen, there’s also a version dedicated to Van Gogh

Nubia Z50 Ultra it’s official: the variant of the model presented in December last year was announced today and is offered at a starting price of 3,999 yuan, corresponding to around 540 euros. The smartphone is characterized by the presence of a front camera hidden under the display and is based on the mobile platform Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.
On the back we find in this case three cameras – and not two as on the Z50 – with the main one from 64MP and the two secondary ones respectively from 50MP ultra wide angle and 64MP periscope tele. The battery is from 5000mAh and can be recharged quickly a 80W.
Compared to the Z50, the diagonal of the display grows – albeit slightly – here from 6.8 inches against the 6.67″ of the standard model, but the refresh rate drops, which in this case stops at 120Hz (144Hz on the Z50). the most striking difference, however, is the presence of a third camera – the 64MP telephoto periscope. Nubia Z50 Ultra is also offered in a special version called Starry Sky’s Collection which features a shell that incorporates some details of Van Gogh’s Starry Night masterpiece.
Technical Features Nubia Z50 Ultra
- display: AMOLED 6,8″ 2480×1116 curved, 20:9, 120Hz refresh rate, 960Hz touch sampling, 1440Hz PWM, up to 1.500nit, 1.68mm top edge, 1.48mm side edge, front camera hidden under the display
- mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- memory:
- 8/12/16GB LPDDR5X RAM
- 256/512GB and 1TB internal UFS 4.0
- fingerprint sensor: integrated into the display
- dual SIM: Yes
- connectivity: 5G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C, NFC, GPS
- cooling down: vapor chamber 4.212mm2
- audio: 2x speakers, DTS:X Ultra
- cameras:
- front: 16MP OmniVision OV16E1Q, f/2.0
- rear:
- 64MP main, Sony IMX787, f/1.6, OIS, 35mm eq.
- 64MP telephoto periscope, OmniVision OV64B, 1/2″ pixels, OIS, 85mm eq.
- 50MP ultra wide angle and macro 2cm, Samsung JN1, f/2,2, FOV 116°, 14mm eq.
- multi-channel spectral sensor
- drums: 5,000mAh, 80W charging
- os: MyOS 13 based on Android 13
PRICES
Nubia Z50 Ultra is offered at the following prices:
- 8/256GB: 3,999 yuan, approximately 540 euros
- 12/256GB: 4,299 yuan, approximately 581 euros
- 12/512GB: 4,699 yuan, approximately 635 euros
- 16GB/1TB: 5,999 yuan, approximately 811 euros
- Starry Sky Collector’s Edition 12/512GB: 4,999 yuan, approximately 676 euros