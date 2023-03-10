Nubia Z50 Ultra official: it’s full screen, there’s also a version dedicated to Van Gogh

- Advertisement -

it’s official: the variant of the model presented in December last year was announced today and is offered at a starting price of 3,999 yuan, corresponding to around 540 euros. The smartphone is characterized by the presence of a front camera hidden under the display and is based on the mobile platform Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

On the back we find in this case three cameras – and not two as on the Z50 – with the main one from and the two secondary ones respectively from ultra wide angle and 64MP periscope tele. The battery is from and can be recharged quickly a 80W.

Compared to the Z50, the diagonal of the display grows – albeit slightly – here from 6.8 inches against the 6.67″ of the standard model, but the refresh rate drops, which in this case stops at 120Hz (144Hz on the Z50). the most striking difference, however, is the presence of a third camera – the 64MP telephoto periscope. Nubia Z50 Ultra is also offered in a special version called Starry Sky’s Collection which features a shell that incorporates some details of Van Gogh’s Starry Night masterpiece.

Technical Features Nubia Z50 Ultra

display: AMOLED 6,8″ 2480×1116 curved, 20:9, 120Hz refresh rate, 960Hz touch sampling, 1440Hz PWM, up to 1.500nit, 1.68mm top edge, 1.48mm side edge, front camera hidden under the display

AMOLED 6,8″ 2480×1116 curved, 20:9, 120Hz refresh rate, 960Hz touch sampling, 1440Hz PWM, up to 1.500nit, 1.68mm top edge, 1.48mm side edge, front camera hidden under the display mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 memory: 8/12/16GB LPDDR5X RAM 256/512GB and 1TB internal UFS 4.0

fingerprint sensor: integrated into the display

integrated into the display dual SIM: Yes

Yes connectivity: 5G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C, NFC, GPS

5G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C, NFC, GPS cooling down: vapor chamber 4.212mm2

vapor chamber 4.212mm2 audio: 2x speakers, DTS:X Ultra

2x speakers, DTS:X Ultra cameras: front: 16MP OmniVision OV16E1Q, f/2.0 rear: 64MP main, Sony IMX787, f/1.6, OIS, 35mm eq. 64MP telephoto periscope, OmniVision OV64B, 1/2″ pixels, OIS, 85mm eq. 50MP ultra wide angle and macro 2cm, Samsung JN1, f/2,2, FOV 116°, 14mm eq. multi-channel spectral sensor

drums: 5,000mAh, 80W charging

5,000mAh, 80W charging os: MyOS 13 based on Android 13

- Advertisement -

PRICES

Nubia Z50 Ultra is offered at the following prices:

8/256GB: 3,999 yuan, approximately 540 euros

12/256GB: 4,299 yuan, approximately 581 euros

12/512GB: 4,699 yuan, approximately 635 euros

16GB/1TB: 5,999 yuan, approximately 811 euros

Starry Sky Collector’s Edition 12/512GB: 4,999 yuan, approximately 676 euros