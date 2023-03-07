Nubia Z50 Ultra is announced with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and under-display camera

In December last year, Nubia introduced Nubia Z50 as its first handset powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. It brought powerful specs and other attractive features. Now, the Chinese manufacturer presents the Nubia Z50 Ultra, an even more powerful version and advances in camera technology under the display.

The Nubia Z50 Ultra has a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with FullHD+ resolution (2,480 x 1,116 pixels), support for 120 Hz refresh rate and 960 Hz touch sampling, 1,500 nits peak brightness and 1,500 nits color depth. 10-bit.

On the back, it features a 64-megapixel Sony IMX787 main sensor, a 64-megapixel periscopic sensor, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide/macro sensor. It is worth noting that there is support for optical image stabilization.

Under the hood, it brings Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 internal storage. For power, there is a 5,000mAh battery unit with fast charging support.

As for the operating system, it comes standard with Android 13 under the MyOS 13 interface with only eight apps installed that cannot be removed. Other features include liquid-cooled vapor chamber, X-axis motor and infrared. In connectivity, it features dual SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.3.

